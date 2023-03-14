(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Pakistani police have clashed with supporters of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party when officers arrived at his residence in Lahore to arrest him, Pakistani media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, a detachment of law enforcement officers arrived in Lahore from the Pakistani capital of Islamabad after a court reinstated a warrant for Khan's arrest in connection with the sale of gifts from foreign heads of state.

A police team was located about 90 meters (295 feet) from Khan's residence and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse his supporters, the GEO broadcaster reported.

After the clashes began, Khan recorded a video message in which he called on his supporters to carry on the protest.

"They think that after I am arrested, the nation will fall asleep.

You have to prove them wrong," Khan said in the message on Twitter, as quoted by the Dawn newspaper.

As a result of clashes, several party members were arrested, while a commander of the police team was injured, the newspaper added.

In October 2022, Pakistan's election commission stripped Khan of his parliamentary mandate as well as the right to be elected and appointed to both the country's Federal and regional legislatures for five years after it found him guilty of selling 52 valuables stored in Toshakhana, the Pakistani state treasury, and hiding information about gifts that he received personally. In April 2022, then-opposition leader and presently Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said that Khan had sold state treasures in Dubai with a total value of 140 million Pakistani rupees ($496,000 Dollars).