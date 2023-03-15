MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Pakistani police have retreated from the residence of former Pakistani Prime Minister and the chairman of the country's opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, after an attempt to detain him resulted in clashes between the law enforcement forces and Khan's supporters, media reported on Wednesday.

On Monday, a detachment of law enforcement officers arrived in Lahore from the Pakistani capital of Islamabad after a court reinstated a warrant for Khan's arrest for the sale of gifts received from foreign heads of state.

The clashes continued for several hours after which the PTI supporters gathered in the Zaman Park to celebrate the police's retreat, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

The report said that a Pakistani court suspended the police operation to detain Khan until March 16 to consider the complaint received from one of the party leaders.

In October 2022, Pakistan's election commission stripped Khan of his parliamentary mandate as well as the right to be elected and appointed to both the country's Federal and regional legislatures for five years after finding him guilty of selling 52 valuables stored in Toshakhana, the Pakistani state treasury, and hiding information about gifts that he received personally. In April 2022, then-opposition leader and presently Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said that Khan had sold state treasures in Dubai with a total value of 140 million Pakistani rupees ($496,000 Dollars).