UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Political Activist Honoured

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:54 PM

Pakistani political activist honoured

The United Kingdom-based Third World Solidarity (TWS) on Sunday evening hosted a reception in honour of political activist, writer, and journalist Aman Ullah Khan to recognize his services for the promotion of peace and democracy in Pakistan

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The United Kingdom-based Third World Solidarity (TWS) on Sunday evening hosted a reception in honour of political activist, writer, and journalist Aman Ullah Khan to recognize his services for the promotion of peace and democracy in Pakistan.

The British-Pakistani community and TWS members, including British nationals, attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, TWS Chairman Hon Alderman Mushtar Lashari said it was the first kind of event which had been organized to recognize the services of Aman Ullah Khan, an anti-imperialist political activist, writer, poet and co-founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the promotion of peace and democracy in He added that similar functions would also be held in the UK in the future to recognize the living legends of Pakistani origin.

Amanullah Khan, in his remarks, thanked Third World Solidarity for hosting the event in his honour and talked about his political career in Pakistan as co-founder of PPP. He paid tribute to late PPP Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but expressed his dissatisfaction over the current party leadership.

Lord Pasha, Altaf Khan,Syed Kauzar Munawar and Ishtiaq Gumman also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK World Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Event Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Secretary Irrigation inspects development projects ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation calls in 26 players fo ..

7 minutes ago

Most US Voters For First Time Prefer Life Prison S ..

7 minutes ago

Next Hearing on UK Truck Case Involving 39 Migrant ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

22 minutes ago

Medvedev Says Relations With Separate Partners Mor ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.