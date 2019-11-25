Pakistani political activist honoured

The United Kingdom-based Third World Solidarity (TWS) on Sunday evening hosted a reception in honour of political activist, writer, and journalist Aman Ullah Khan to recognize his services for the promotion of peace and democracy in Pakistan

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The United Kingdom-based Third World Solidarity (TWS) on Sunday evening hosted a reception in honour of political activist, writer, and journalist Aman Ullah Khan to recognize his services for the promotion of peace and democracy in Pakistan

The British-Pakistani community and TWS members, including British nationals, attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, TWS Chairman Hon Alderman Mushtar Lashari said it was the first kind of event which had been organized to recognize the services of Aman Ullah Khan, an anti-imperialist political activist, writer, poet and co-founder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for the promotion of peace and democracy in He added that similar functions would also be held in the UK in the future to recognize the living legends of Pakistani origin.

Amanullah Khan, in his remarks, thanked Third World Solidarity for hosting the event in his honour and talked about his political career in Pakistan as co-founder of PPP. He paid tribute to late PPP Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but expressed his dissatisfaction over the current party leadership.

Lord Pasha, Altaf Khan,Syed Kauzar Munawar and Ishtiaq Gumman also spoke on the occasion.