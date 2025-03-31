Pakistani Premier Extends Support To Myanmar Following Devastating Earthquake
Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt condolences to Myanmar’s leadership and people following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on March 28, causing significant loss of life and property.
In a telephone conversation with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed the deep sympathies of the Pakistani government and its citizens over the tragedy.
He assured his Myanmar counterpart that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the affected communities and is ready to assist to alleviate their suffering. The Prime Minister also announced that, on his directives, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would dispatch approximately 70 tons of relief goods to Myanmar.
These supplies, aimed at supporting the earthquake victims, were set to arrive in two sorties within the next 48 hours.
Expressing confidence in the resilience of Myanmar’s people, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed hope that they would soon recover from the disaster. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian support and disaster relief efforts whenever needed.
In response, Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and people for their timely assistance and solidarity during this challenging period. He acknowledged the humanitarian aid as a meaningful gesture of friendship and support in Myanmar’s time of need.
The devastating earthquake on March 28 has left a profound impact on Myanmar, with rescue and relief operations underway as authorities work to provide aid to those affected.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP commends police force for Eid security measures4 minutes ago
-
DC celebrates Eid with senior citizens at old-age home4 minutes ago
-
Pakistani premier extends support to Myanmar following devastating earthquake4 minutes ago
-
DC visits Children hospital to cheer eid14 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Bahawalpur with zeal, 414 congregations held14 minutes ago
-
PHA ensures quality recreational facilities for citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr24 minutes ago
-
CPWB organizes special Eid celebrations for children34 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif meets Nawaz Sharif on Eid34 minutes ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to Malaysian counterpart, discusses bilateral ties34 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister Junaid greets the nation on Eid1 hour ago
-
Nationwide Eid festivities, families gather, recreational spots bustle with visitors2 hours ago
-
Nutritionist warns to avoid substandard, harmful food on Eid2 hours ago