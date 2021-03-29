UrduPoint.com
Pakistani President Alvi Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Receiving 1st Dose Of Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

Pakistani President Alvi Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Receiving 1st Dose of Vaccine

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Pakistan's President Arif Alvi said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and reminded citizens that antibodies do not develop right after getting a shot.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful," Alvi said on Twitter.

The news comes a week after Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said he tested positive for COVID-19, two days after he had been inoculated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

Pakistan launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in early February, two days after receiving 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses from China. Pakistan has also approved the use of the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine and Russia's Sputnik V.

Pakistan has so far confirmed over 659,000 cases of COVID-19, including 14,200 fatalities and 598,000 recoveries.

