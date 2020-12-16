UrduPoint.com
Pakistani President Approves Ordinance On Chemical Castration Of Serial Rapists - Reports

Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:25 PM

Pakistani President Approves Ordinance on Chemical Castration of Serial Rapists - Reports

Pakistani President Arif Alvi has approved an ordinance designed to counter an increasingly high level of rape cases in the country that envisages speedy trial and chemical castration of serial rapists, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Pakistani President Arif Alvi has approved an ordinance designed to counter an increasingly high level of rape cases in the country that envisages speedy trial and chemical castration of serial rapists, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The law designed to curb sexual violence in Pakistan was initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan after the country was appalled at the reports on a gang rape carried out near the eastern city of Lahore in September.

According to the media outlet, the ordinance stipulates that courts should deliver judgments on rape cases within four months and sentence serial sex offenders to chemical castration despite their consent.

The law envisages a three-year imprisonment term for police and government officials over negligence during the investigation and providing false information regarding rape cases.

Before the ordinance's approval, the Pakistani penal code stipulated that sexual offenders may be sentenced to death, life imprisonment or given up to 25 years in prison. However, only a few rapists are prosecuted in the country because of a high level of corruption in the law enforcement agencies and the stigmas that society puts on the victims of sexual abuse.

