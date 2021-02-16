Pakistani President Reviews Final Phase of Aman Naval Drills Off Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) A multinational maritime exercise wrapped up on Tuesday off the coast of Karachi with a fleet review attended by Pakistani President Arif Alvi, the Pakistani navy said.

The wargames, codenamed Aman (Peace) 2021, brought together more than 40 nations, including Pakistan, Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom and Turkey.

The final leg of the six-day drills featured a fly-by and a lineup of 23 ships from seven countries the so-called Aman formation, which the Pakistani military said signified "unity and collective resolve."

President Alvi, who inspected the ships from aboard the Moawin tanker, thanked participating navies for showing up to the exercise despite the pandemic and emphasized the role of combined efforts of all stakeholders in promoting security in the region.