Pakistani Prime Minister Accuses India of Plotting False-Flag Attack Amid Kashmir Clashes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that India was plotting a false-flag operation against his country to divert attention from clashes in disputed Kashmir.

"I am reiterating again that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK [Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir]," he tweeted.

Khan posted photos of what he said were homes in the Kashmiri city of Srinagar torched by Indian security forces. He accused India of war crimes, such as "changing the demography" in the part of Kashmir under its administration.

India launched a security operation against the region's largest rebel group in Srinagar on Tuesday, which led to a prolonged shootout and the killing of rebel leader Junaid Ashraf Sahrai. Several houses were damaged by explosions.

Sahrai's death triggered anti-Indian protests in the Muslim-majority territory that has been under lockdown since last August when India downgraded its semi-autonomous status. Pakistan, which claims the entire region, accuses India of oppressing Kashmiris.