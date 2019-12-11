Pakistani Prime Minister Calls Emergency Parliament Session After Lawyers Riot - Reports

(@imziishan)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called an emergency parliament session on Wednesday, after lawyers launched an assault on the Pakistan's Punjab Institute of Cardiology in the city of Lahore, vandalized property and attacked Punjab Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Choban, media reported

"We will not let anyone take law into their hands," the prime minister was quoted as saying by sources, the Geo tv broadcaster reported.

Khan contacted two leading figures in the Punjab province security forces, including the chief secretary and inspector general of the police, and demanded a report on the incident in Lahore.

Earlier on Wednesday, a group of lawyers attacked the Punjab Institute of Cardiology's emergency room. Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan said in a statement that the lawyers tried to kidnap him.

"I came to deal with the situation and they started abusing me," Chohan said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Videos of the incident were posted on Twitter. Riot police who came to deal with the incident were outnumbered by the crowd of lawyers, who allegedly broke windows and damaged cars parked on the hospital territory.