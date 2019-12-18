UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Prime Minister Calls Emergency Party Meeting After Musharraf Verdict - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:36 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called an emergency meeting of the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party's core committee on Wednesday following former President Pervez Musharraf's sentence to death on Tuesday for high treason, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called an emergency meeting of the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party's core committee on Wednesday following former President Pervez Musharraf's sentence to death on Tuesday for high treason, media reported.

According to Pakistan's Geo TV broadcaster, Khan called the emergency session to discuss the army's concerns over the verdict. On Tuesday, the spokesman for Pakistan's armed forces expressed regret with the court's decision, stating that Musharraf, a former army general, could never be a traitor.

The government's claim that Musharraf's trial did not meet the legal requirements to be fair is also on the core committee meeting's agenda, the broadcaster stated.

Prime Minister Khan heard of the verdict while attending the Global Refugee Forum in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Pervez Musharraf was sentenced in absentia to death for high treason over his decision to suspend the constitution and declare a state of emergency in 2007. The criminal investigation against him was launched in 2013, although he was allowed to leave Pakistan in March 2016 on medical grounds. The former president traveled to the United Arab Emirates for treatment and has not since returned to Pakistan.

