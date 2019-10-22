Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on winning federal parliamentary elections, as preliminary results showed Trudeau's Liberal Party winning or leading in 158 districts out of 338

"Congratulations to Justin Trudeau for winning the elections in Canada. I look forward to working with him," Khan wrote on Twitter.

The Liberal Party has the lead over the Conservative Party, which is winning or leading in 122 districts, but it still falls short of the required 170 districts, which would allow it to form a majority government.

Bloc Quebecois, which supports greater autonomy for the French-speaking province Quebec, showed the third best result, securing 32 districts. The party's leader, Yves-F. Blanchet, said earlier in the day that Bloc Quebecois could "collaborate with any government."