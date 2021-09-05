UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Prime Minister Discusses Afghanistan With UN's Guterres - Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed on Saturday the situation in Afghanistan in a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, paying special attention to the humanitarian situation in the Central Asian country, the prime minister's office said.

"Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI spoke on the telephone with the Secretary General of the United Nations (@UN), Mr. @AntonioGuterres, today," the office tweeted, adding that "the two leaders discussed the developments in #Afghanistan, with a particular focus on the humanitarian situation."

The Pakistani prime minister stressed the importance of peace, stability and inclusive political settlement in the country as well as the need for the international community to play a more active role in Afghanistan, especially when it comes to "addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability.

"

"The PM appreciated the vital role of the United Nations in delivering much needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. The PM highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the UN in that regard including by assisting in the evacuation and relocation efforts," the office added.

The Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) seized Kabul on August 15, completing a weeks-long nationwide offensive and ousting the US-backed government. The radical movement then declared the end of the 20-year-war in the Central Asian country and promised that Afghanistan's form of government would be determined soon.

