Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan To Reshuffle Cabinet Amid Economic Hardships - Adviser

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:14 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Reshuffle Cabinet Amid Economic Hardships - Adviser

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to reshuffle the cabinet to provide "public relief," his special assistant on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to reshuffle the cabinet to provide "public relief," his special assistant on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said.

She tweeted on Monday that the upcoming "expansion and modification of the Federal cabinet" would bring back Asad Umar, a former finance minister and one of Khan's most trusted men.

Umar will replace Khusro Bakhtiar as minister in charge of planning, development and reforms, while Bakhtiar will be given the role of oil minister.

"A notification will be issued in this regard soon," Awan tweeted, adding that "several actions for the relief of masses are in the cards."

Pakistan has been struggling for years to avert a balance of payments problem. It negotiated a multibillion-dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund on touch terms in spring, prompting Umar to quit.

