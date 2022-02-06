UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit Russia In February - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Russia in February for what would be the first such trip by a sitting Pakistani premier in more than two decades, the New Delhi-based news outlet WION reported on Sunday.

Citing diplomatic sources, the outlet reported that Khan would travel to Russia at an invitation of President Vladimir Putin in the second half of February.

The agenda of the talks is said to conclude bilateral ties, defense cooperation, Afghanistan, and the Pakistan Stream pipeline connecting the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi with Kasur to the northeast.

Putin and Khan have held several rounds of phone talks recently, the outlet said. The last sitting Pakistani prime minister to visit Russia was Nawaz Sharif who traveled to Moscow in early 1999.

More Stories From Pakistan

