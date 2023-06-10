Pakistani Prime Minister, Kazakh President Discuss Trade Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The Pakistani Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had spoken on the phone with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation, including in energy and agriculture.

"The two leaders agreed on the need to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, IT, textiles, and energy. The Prime Minister also invited the Kazakh President to pay an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience," the office said.

During their conversation, the leaders reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening bilateral relations between the countries.

The talk were initiated by Pakistan.