Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Removed From Office Upon Dissolution of Parliament

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been removed from his post after the dissolution of the country's parliament as required by the constitution, the country's cabinet of ministers said.

However, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said that Khan would remain in office until the appointment of an interim prime minister.

"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Alvi said on Twitter on Sunday.

On Sunday, Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Khan's advice. The prime minister made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as unconstitutional. The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote angered opposition parties, who said they would appeal the decision in court.

According to Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Hussain, a snap parliamentary election will be held within 90 days.