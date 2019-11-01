UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Says Nobody Can Stop Kashmir From Becoming Independent

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:02 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his support for Kashmiris on Friday, saying in reaction to India's recent decision to formally split the state of Jammu and Kashmir that nobody could prevent Kashmir from becoming an independent region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his support for Kashmiris on Friday, saying in reaction to India's recent decision to formally split the state of Jammu and Kashmir that nobody could prevent Kashmir from becoming an independent region.

On Thursday, India formally divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate territories despite protests from Pakistan and China, which both lay claims to parts of the Kashmir territory.

"I will not leave Kashmiris alone, I fill fight their case. Nobody can stop Kashmir from becoming independent," the minister told the crowds at the Azadi Parade event, as quoted by the Geo tv news agency.

The prime minister used the occasion to decry India's activity in the region, where the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a curfew three months ago.

The Indian-administered part of Kashmir has effectively been on lockdown since troops were moved in and communications severed. Services were gradually restored, but Pakistan argues that Kashmir remains a jail for over 8 million people. Pakistan insists that Kashmiris in India should have a say in where they belong.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire reached in 2003 after several armed conflicts, instability in the region continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

