Pakistani Prime Minister Launches Air Quality Index to Tackle Air Pollution - Reports

Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:41 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Clean Green Pakistan Index on Monday in the wake of air quality in many of the country's major cities reaching life-threatening levels, a Pakistani channel reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Clean Green Pakistan Index on Monday in the wake of air quality in many of the country's major cities reaching life-threatening levels, a Pakistani channel reported.

Air quality in Pakistan's urban areas has fallen dramatically in recent weeks, with schools in three cities closing on Friday due to extraordinary smog levels. As of Monday, Lahore is one of the top 10 most polluted cities in the world in terms of air quality, according to the Air Visuals portal.

"The air in Lahore is not breathable and the conditions of the city are hazardous for both the old and young,"�Khan said in Islamabad at the project's launch, as quoted by Geo news broadcaster.

Khan further noted that his government was fully focused on improving the deteriorating environmental conditions across Pakistan.

"We do not value this Pakistan and when we do then Pakistan will look green," the prime minister said.

Increased smog levels are common in Pakistan between October and February.

Lahore's Air Quality Index reached 763 on November 21, Newsweek Pakistan reported, far exceeding the threshold for "hazardous" air levels, which begins at 300.

Amnesty International said in a report on Friday that air quality in Lahore was classified as "hazardous" for one in every two days in November. The watchdog also cited the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative, which said that the city has not had a single day of healthy air this year.

Leading Pakistan government officials have often blamed crop burning by Indian farmers for poor air quality in Lahore, which borders India to the northwest. However, local residents have begun taking action against the government in the hopes of improving environmental conditions. Three teenage girls filed a lawsuit against the government of Punjab on November 4 for under-reporting air pollution statistics. Petitioners have also demanded a new policy to improve national environmental standards.

