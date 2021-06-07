Pakistani Prime Minister Orders Probe Into Deadly Train Collision

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a probe into railroad safety after a train collision left several dozens dead in the country's south on Monday.

"Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines," Khan tweeted.

The accident occurred in the Sindh province, when an express train derailed and another train crashed into it. Most passengers on the train were asleep at the time of the accident.

According to the latest data, at least 36 people are dead and 64 sustained injuries as a result. Up to 25 passengers are believed to remain trapped in the cars.

According to the press service of Pakistan's army, engineering teams have been deployed to the site.

A rescue operation is currently underway.