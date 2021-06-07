UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Prime Minister Orders Probe Into Deadly Train Collision

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Orders Probe Into Deadly Train Collision

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a probe into railroad safety after a train collision left several dozens dead in the country's south on Monday.

"Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site & ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines," Khan tweeted.

The accident occurred in the Sindh province, when an express train derailed and another train crashed into it. Most passengers on the train were asleep at the time of the accident.

According to the latest data, at least 36 people are dead and 64 sustained injuries as a result. Up to 25 passengers are believed to remain trapped in the cars.

According to the press service of Pakistan's army, engineering teams have been deployed to the site.

A rescue operation is currently underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Accident Injured Dead Imran Khan Prime Minister Army Ghotki SITE

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

26 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

26 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

26 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

26 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

54 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.