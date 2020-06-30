Pakistani Prime Minister Says India Was Involved in Attack on Stock Exchange in Karachi

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that India was responsible for the recent attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the country's largest city of Karachi

"We have no doubt that India is involved in the attack," Khan told the lower house of the parliament, as quoted by the Pakistani Geo tv broadcaster.

Media reported on Monday that at least seven people were killed and seven others were injured when militants opened�indiscriminate fire at the psx building. Police killed all four attackers involved in the incident. The militants were disguised as off-duty police officials and were carrying a bag that probably held explosives, according to the police. The Balochistan Liberation Army, an outlawed separatist group in Pakistan's namesake province, subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack.