Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Calls Reports of Migrant Boat Crash in Italy 'Concerning'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called reports that over 20 Pakistanis had died in a refugee boat crash off Italy's coast "deeply concerning" and instructed the country's foreign ministry to ascertain facts as soon as possible.

A wooden boat carrying between 140 and 150 migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and several other countries crashed on rocks off Italy's southern coast in the Ionian Sea on Sunday due to stormy weather, the Italian authorities said, adding that 59 people had died as a result of the incident, while 22 of the 81 survivors had been taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, media reported that the deceased included over 20 Pakistanis.

"The reports of the drowning of over two dozen Pakistanis in a boat tragedy in Italy are deeply concerning & worrisome. I have directed Foreign Office to ascertain facts as early as possible & take the nation into confidence," Sharif tweeted.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, in turn, expressed condolences over the incident and declared her determination to fight illegal migration, the Italian government said.