UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Prime Minister Slams India For Controversial Bill Discriminating Muslims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:14 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Slams India for Controversial Bill Discriminating Muslims

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned on Tuesday a new Indian bill passed by the parliament's lower house, which would grant citizenship to several religious minorities, except for Muslims who flee neighboring countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned on Tuesday a new Indian bill passed by the parliament's lower house, which would grant citizenship to several religious minorities, except for Muslims who flee neighboring countries.

On Monday, the Indian parliament's lower house, Lok Sabha, passed in a 311-80 vote a controversial bill allowing to grant citizenship to religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis, facing persecution in neighboring states. The opponents see the bill as discriminatory, in what critics say is a fresh attempt to sideline the nearly 200-million-strong Muslim minority.

"We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of int human rights law & bilateral agreements with Pak[istan]," Khan said on Twitter.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased in August when Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which had ensured the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state for decades. Under the government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories that are under New Delhi's control.

Pakistan reacted angrily to India downgrading the Muslim-majority region to a territory and promised to protect Kashmiris. It expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Twitter Jammu New Delhi Sabha August Citizenship Muslim Christian All Government Court

Recent Stories

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

16 minutes ago

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

46 minutes ago

UN says regards escalating violence in once peacef ..

1 minute ago

Modern fruit laboratories to be set up for promoti ..

1 minute ago

China to further reform centralized drug procureme ..

2 minutes ago

US, Canada, Mexico to Sign Changes to USMCA on Tue ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.