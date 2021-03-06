Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has secured parliament's confidence by 178 out of 342 votes, which is six votes more than required, a source in Pakistan's government told Sputnik on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has secured parliament's confidence by 178 out of 342 votes, which is six votes more than required, a source in Pakistan's government told Sputnik on Saturday.

The government coalition holds 178 seats in the National Assembly.

As reported by Pakistani news outlet The Correspondent, the opposition has boycotted the vote's proceedings.

Khan requested the vote of voluntarily in the wake of a humiliating defeat of his candidate in the Islamabad Senate elections earlier this week. Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party lost to former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani from the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.