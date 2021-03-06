UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Prime Minister Survives Parliament's Vote Of Confidence

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:47 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Survives Parliament's Vote of Confidence

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has secured parliament's confidence by 178 out of 342 votes, which is six votes more than required, a source in Pakistan's government told Sputnik on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has secured parliament's confidence by 178 out of 342 votes, which is six votes more than required, a source in Pakistan's government told Sputnik on Saturday.

The government coalition holds 178 seats in the National Assembly.

As reported by Pakistani news outlet The Correspondent, the opposition has boycotted the vote's proceedings.

Khan requested the vote of voluntarily in the wake of a humiliating defeat of his candidate in the Islamabad Senate elections earlier this week. Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party lost to former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani from the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Parliament Vote Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to uplift poor after getting new politi ..

3 minutes ago

Japan trounces Pakistan in doubles to reach Davis ..

3 minutes ago

In Iraq, Pope calls for freedom of conscience, rel ..

3 minutes ago

Pope prays for 'peace, unity' in Middle East, 'esp ..

6 minutes ago

Cloudy weather predicted in most parts of KP

6 minutes ago

Wasa's de-silting drive begins

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.