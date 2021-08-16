Pakistani Prime Minister to Discuss Afghanistan With National Security Council - Reports

UrduPoint.com

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss situation in Afghanistan with Pakistan's National Security Council, the Pakistani Geo tv broadcaster reported on Monday.

Khan summoned a meeting of the National Security Council to review the emergency situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) "consolidated their hold over the country.

"

On Sunday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said they had "no favorites" in Afghanistan and would recognize Taliban government in line with "international consensus, ground realities, [Pakistani] national interests."

The Taliban insurgents took over the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, sweeping to power in Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled abroad.

