Pakistani Prime Minister to Discuss Afghanistan With National Security Council - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will discuss situation in Afghanistan with Pakistan's National Security Council, the Pakistani Geo tv broadcaster reported on Monday.

Khan summoned a meeting of the National Security Council to review the emergency situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) "consolidated their hold over the country.

On Sunday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said they had "no favorites" in Afghanistan and would recognize Taliban government in line with "international consensus, ground realities, [Pakistani] national interests."

The Taliban insurgents took over the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, sweeping to power in Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled abroad.