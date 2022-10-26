UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Prime Minister To Visit China From November 1-2 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit China From November 1-2 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in China on November 1 on a two-day visit at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has stated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in China on November 1 on a two-day visit at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has stated.

"During the visit, President Xi Jinping will meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Premier Li Keqiang will hold talks with him, and Chairman Li Zhanshu will meet with him. The leaders will have in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common interest, and jointly chart the course for and steer the growth of China-Pakistan relations," Wang said when answering questions from journalists.

Sharif will be among the first foreign leaders to visit China after its president was reelected General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at the 20th National Congress of the CCP on October 23. Besides, this will be the Pakistani Prime Minister's first state visit to China since assuming office in April 2022.

Sharif's election as prime minister of Pakistan came as a result of the political crisis started by a motion of no-confidence filed by his party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), against then-Prime Minister Imran Khan, which resulted in the latter's removal from office.

