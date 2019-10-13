Pakistani Prime Minister to Visit Tehran, Riyadh on Sunday in Mediation Efforts

(@imziishan)

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia on Sunday as part of his mediation efforts aimed to ease tension between the two countries.

Khan's agenda includes discussions on ways to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The visit comes after Khan said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September that Washington and Riyadh asked him to mediate tensions with Iran.