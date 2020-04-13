UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Prime Minister Urges Diaspora To Donate More To National COVID-19 Relief Fund

Mon 13th April 2020

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called on compatriots living abroad to donate more money to the government's COVID-19 relief fund in the fight against the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called on compatriots living abroad to donate more money to the government's COVID-19 relief fund in the fight against the pandemic.

Khan addressed the nation and the diaspora in a video, posted on his Twitter account, asking to "donate generously and help the government win this war against corona[virus]," as cited by the Pakistani Geo tv broadcaster.

The government has set up an online portal through which people can submit donations.

So far, Pakistan has registered 5,496 confirmed cases of the disease, including 93 fatalities.

