Pakistani Prime Minister, US President To Meet In Washington On July 22 - Islamabad

Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister, US President to Meet in Washington on July 22 - Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay his first official visit to the United States from July 21-23 and meet with US President Donald Trump on July 22, Mohammad Faisal, a spokesman for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay his first official visit to the United States from July 21-23 and meet with US President Donald Trump on July 22, Mohammad Faisal, a spokesman for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Washington, D.C. and hold a meeting with President Trump on July 22. The agenda of the meeting is being prepared through diplomatic channels ... The focus will be to refresh the bilateral relationship," Faisal said at a press briefing.

A number of local media assume that Khan and Trump are likely to discuss the regional agenda in the middle East, in particular Islamabad's role in the peace process in neighboring Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Pakistan shares a border with Kandahar, one of Afghanistan's most turbulent provinces that is densely populated with Taliban militants. While the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country, Kabul and the Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.

