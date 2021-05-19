Two Pakistani booths and their products have found favour with Chinese customers at the fifth Silk Road International Expo held in China's north western city of Xi'an

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Two Pakistani booths and their products have found favour with Chinese customers at the fifth Silk Road International Expo held in China's north western city of Xi'an.

A Chinese woman strolls through the Pakistani booth featuring Pakistani cashmere shawls and carpets and takes a piece of shawl, asking the owner for a lower price. With fluent Chinese, the booth owner, a Pakistani young man, negotiates with the customer by sharing the unique features of Pakistani cashmere shawls.

The owner said that the cashmere shawls, neatly decorated with embroidery and jewelries, are especially popular among Chinese customers, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

The fervour of Chinese customers can also be found in the Pakistani booth highlighting marble-made handicrafts and wooden furniture.

"Chinese customers like our marble handicrafts the most because they carry exotic Pakistani culture and features," said Faisal Rasheed, CEO of Mega International, who participated in the 2021 SCO Expo last month.

The exhibitions such as the SCO Expo and the Silk Road International Expo, he added, were great platforms to promote the products to the global customers.

The Pakistani booths also offer an opportunity for Pakistani students to tackle their homesickness.

Areeb Hassan, a Pakistani student in China, comes to the exhibition with nine of his friends from Indonesia and other countries. He introduces the Pakistani carpets and handicrafts to his friends as they browse the Pakistani booths.

Themed "Interconnection, Contribution and Shared Benefits," the expo has attracted more than 1,900 envoys and exhibitors from 98 countries and regions such as Belgium, the Republic of Korea, Tajikistan and Zambia.