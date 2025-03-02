Pakistani Professor Wins Prestigious International Award For Date Palm Research
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Markhand, a Meritorious Professor and former Director of the Date Palm Research Institute (DPRI) at Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur, has been honored with the prestigious Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation (KIADPAI) in its 17th edition for 2025.
Dr. Markhand received the award in the "Influential Figure in the Field of Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation" category, marking the first time a Pakistani has received this esteemed international award in this category.
The award recognizes exceptional contributions to date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation worldwide.
Dr. Markhand's dedication to date palm research and his pioneering efforts at the DPRI have significantly contributed to the advancement of agricultural innovation in Pakistan.
Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, congratulated Dr. Markhand, emphasizing that this honor elevates Pakistan's stature and highlights the critical role of scientific innovation in addressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and sustainable development.
Recent Stories
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Islamabad holds orderly room to address police officers’ concerns4 minutes ago
-
Modern knowledge offers diverse range of innovations in art4 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Professor Wins Prestigious International Award for Date Palm Research4 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Conducts Market Visit to Ensure Law & Order4 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws held4 minutes ago
-
Pakora, Chappli Kabab, Kajoor outlets attract people ahead of first iftar of Ramazan4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's trade with Central Asia gains importance : Iftikhar Malik4 minutes ago
-
District Admin ensures fair pricing at Sukkur's Fruit & Sabzi Mandi4 minutes ago
-
DC takes oath as District President of Punjab Boys Scouts Association14 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leader urges global action against custodial torture, killings in IIOJK34 minutes ago
-
International Wheelchair Day: special ceremony held at PCP to highlight global day's significance34 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Conduct Flag March to Maintain Peace During Ramzan34 minutes ago