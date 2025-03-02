Open Menu

Pakistani Professor Wins Prestigious International Award For Date Palm Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Pakistani Professor Wins Prestigious International Award for Date Palm Research

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Markhand, a Meritorious Professor and former Director of the Date Palm Research Institute (DPRI) at Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur, has been honored with the prestigious Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation (KIADPAI) in its 17th edition for 2025.

Dr. Markhand received the award in the "Influential Figure in the Field of Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation" category, marking the first time a Pakistani has received this esteemed international award in this category.

The award recognizes exceptional contributions to date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation worldwide.

Dr. Markhand's dedication to date palm research and his pioneering efforts at the DPRI have significantly contributed to the advancement of agricultural innovation in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, congratulated Dr. Markhand, emphasizing that this honor elevates Pakistan's stature and highlights the critical role of scientific innovation in addressing global challenges such as climate change, food security, and sustainable development.

Recent Stories

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

19 minutes ago
 Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

14 hours ago
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

16 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

16 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

16 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

16 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

17 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan