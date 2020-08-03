UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Punjab Province Authorities Lift Eid Al-Adha 'Smart Lockdown' In Several Cities

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Pakistani Punjab Province Authorities Lift Eid al-Adha 'Smart Lockdown' in Several Cities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The government of the Pakistani province of Punjab has lifted the so-called smart lockdown that was imposed in several provincial cities starting July 27 as part of the government's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the Muslim sacrifice festival of Eid al-Adha.

According to a notice by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of the Punjab government, all educational and training institutes, business centers, restaurants (except takeaway and home delivery), public parks, play areas, cinemas and theaters will remain closed. Social gatherings will also remain prohibited. Meanwhile, all businesses, factories and shopping malls reopened earlier on Monday.

"All businesses, factories, facilities, premises, retail shops, shopping malls and plazas except the aforementioned negative list, are hereby allowed to operate subject to the adoption of SOPs/guidelines from 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday," the notice said, as quoted by Geo tv.

At the same time, a complete lockdown shall be observed on Saturday and Sunday, except for in regards to medical services and pharmacies, postal services, driver hotels, spare parts shops, and takeaway or home delivery from restaurants. Churches will be open on Sundays.

Pakistan has so far reported 280,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 6,000 related fatalities. Meanwhile, about 249,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

