Pakistani Radical Group Halts Ceasefire With Gov't, Orders Militants To Carry Out Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Pakistani Radical Group Halts Ceasefire With Gov't, Orders Militants to Carry Out Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The Pakistani radical group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday called off the ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered its militants to carry out attacks across the country.

"As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas (...) so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country," the group said in a statement, available with the Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

The radical group said it had repeatedly warned Pakistanis and "continued to be patient so that the negotiation process is not sabotaged at least by us.

" However, military organizations did not stop and continued the attacks on TTP. Therefore, the group is launching a series of retaliatory attacks across the country, according to Dawn.

The TTP is recognized as a terrorist group by the governments of the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Formed of representatives of various militant groups, the TTP is opposing the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of regions of these states. At the same time, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) denies any connection with the TTP.

