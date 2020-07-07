Pakistani Reconnaissance Plane Crashes in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

A small Pakistani reconnaissance plane crashed in the Sarkani District of Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, a security source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) A small Pakistani reconnaissance plane crashed in the Sarkani District of Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province, a security source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the crash occurred late on Monday in the Kamar Sar area, which lies outside the Afghan security forces' usual operational area.

The Pakistani side was allowed to recover their plane.

Abdul Ghani Mosamim, the spokesman for the Kunar province governor, also confirmed the incident but did not provide further details.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.