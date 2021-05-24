UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Region Announces Nightly Curfew As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The southeastern Pakistani province of Sindh has imposed a nighttime curfew starting Tuesday, after seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

"From 8 p.m. people will not be allowed to travel around the city unnecessarily," the provincial government tweeted.

It said police would be deployed in the streets to impose the restrictions and check vehicles.

The curfew comes a day after the government prolonged the lockdown for another two weeks, ordering businesses to close on Friday and Sunday and restricting commerce to 5 a.m.-6 p.m. schedule during the rest of the week.

Infections have been on the rise in the cities of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur. Ninety patients were admitted in Karachi in the past day, compared to 31 in the capital of Islamabad. The province reported 261 deaths in less than a month, with 604 people being on ventilators.

