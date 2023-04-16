UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Killed In Car Accident In Islamabad - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Killed in Car Accident in Islamabad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor was killed in a car accident in Islamabad, Pakistani media reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn newspaper reported, citing police.

The minister's car was reportedly hit by a Hilux Revo. Shakoor sustained a head injury and died on the spot.

Five people who were in the Hilux Revo were taken into custody, the newspaper said.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences to the minister's family over his death.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Police Car Died Sunday Family Media Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

10 hours ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.