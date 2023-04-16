Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Killed in Car Accident in Islamabad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Abdul Shakoor was killed in a car accident in Islamabad, Pakistani media reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn newspaper reported, citing police.

The minister's car was reportedly hit by a Hilux Revo. Shakoor sustained a head injury and died on the spot.

Five people who were in the Hilux Revo were taken into custody, the newspaper said.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed their condolences to the minister's family over his death.