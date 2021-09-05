Pakistani researcher invited to showcase their AI-based applied research ideas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Sino-Pak Center for Artificial Intelligence (SPCAI), in collaboration with Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST), organized a "Lab2Market" event as a part of the National Artificial Intelligence Forum (NAIF).

The main purpose of the event was to invite participants from Pakistani universities to showcase their AI-based applied research ideas in the form of projects and prototypes.

The registration phase for the event started on June 15, 2021. A total of 235 projects (ICT: 42, KPK: 69, Punjab: 92, Sindh: 32) were registered for this event in the first phase, where 66 universities (ICT: 13, KPK: 15, Punjab: 27, Sindh: 11) from 19 different cities of Pakistan participated during the first phase. After evaluation by team of experts, 60 projects were shortlisted for the second phase, i.e., Three -Minute Pitch (3MP).

The 3MP round was conducted online on August 23, 2021, and after a rigorous evaluation of each project, 28 projects were shortlisted for showcasing at the National Artificial Intelligence Forum.

The experts at the NAIF evaluated the displayed projects in detail, and top three projects were selected for award of prizes.

First cash prize of Hundred Thousand Rupees was won by University of Agriculture Faisalabad against the project title, CNC Smart Farming Bot.

The second cash price worth seventy five thousand rupees was won by Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro against the project title, Design and Progression Analysis of Neuro Rehabilitation System using Machine Learning.

While the third cash prize of fifty thousand rupees was won by National University of Modern Language Islamabad against the project title, Talking Glove for Mute People.

The participating students appreciated the efforts and arrangements made by the organisers. They also desired that such useful events and competitions should be organised on regular basis to promote AI culture in Pakistan.