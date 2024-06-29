Open Menu

Pakistani Researchers Win Prestigious UK Award For Outstanding Team Impact

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Pakistani researchers win prestigious UK Award for outstanding team impact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A team of researchers from the University of Karachi (UoK) has been honoured with the prestigious "Outstanding Team Impact Prize" by the UK's Medical Research Council (MRC).

The award recognized the team's collaborative approach to medical research, which has made a significant impact in the field.

Led by Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, a Mustafa (pbuh) prize Laureate, and Prof. Dr. Sammer Yousuf, the team from the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, ICCBs, UoK, was recognised for their research outcomes from the "A Global Network of Tropical Neglected Diseases (NTD)" project.

This international project, funded by the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) from the MRC and led by Durham University, UK, brings together leading scientists from the UK, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, and Pakistan to combat protozoan NTDs, specifically leishmaniasis and Chagas disease.

The award highlighted the team's success in integrating diverse expertise from various scientific backgrounds, exemplified by Prof. Choudhary's leadership. This achievement not only recognised the team's contributions but also brought pride to Pakistan's academic and scientific community.

The academic community of Pakistan extended congratulations to Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary and his team for the prestigious award, which cements their role in global medical research.

