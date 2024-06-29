Pakistani Researchers Win Prestigious UK Award For Outstanding Team Impact
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A team of researchers from the University of Karachi (UoK) has been honoured with the prestigious "Outstanding Team Impact Prize" by the UK's Medical Research Council (MRC).
The award recognized the team's collaborative approach to medical research, which has made a significant impact in the field.
Led by Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, a Mustafa (pbuh) prize Laureate, and Prof. Dr. Sammer Yousuf, the team from the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, ICCBs, UoK, was recognised for their research outcomes from the "A Global Network of Tropical Neglected Diseases (NTD)" project.
This international project, funded by the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) from the MRC and led by Durham University, UK, brings together leading scientists from the UK, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, and Pakistan to combat protozoan NTDs, specifically leishmaniasis and Chagas disease.
The award highlighted the team's success in integrating diverse expertise from various scientific backgrounds, exemplified by Prof. Choudhary's leadership. This achievement not only recognised the team's contributions but also brought pride to Pakistan's academic and scientific community.
The academic community of Pakistan extended congratulations to Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary and his team for the prestigious award, which cements their role in global medical research.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four officials suspended on corruption charges52 seconds ago
-
Three killed, one injured in Lower Kohistan car accident1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Post DG visits Sialkot GPO1 minute ago
-
DC visits SIAL21 minutes ago
-
19 dead,1316 injured in 1187 road accidents in Punjab21 minutes ago
-
DC discusses law, order situation before Muharram41 minutes ago
-
297 smoke emitting vehicle impounded41 minutes ago
-
CSOs demand activated DRCs with women's participation for equal justice in KP41 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive; more than 0.8 million children to be vaccinated41 minutes ago
-
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher43 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews progress on criminal cases51 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operation against substandard food items in DIKhan51 minutes ago