Pakistani Rupee Best Performing Currency Against Dollar: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said it was grace of Allah that Pakistani rupee was the best performing currency against the dollar in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said it was grace of Allah that Pakistani rupee was the best performing Currency against the Dollar in the world.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said in one week, the rupee appreciated against the dollar by 3.

9 percent and at the end of the week closed at Rs 219.92.

He said the hard work of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was bearing fruits and the economy destroyed by Imran Khan was coming back on track.

