Pakistani, Russian Flags Digitally Displayed On High Rise Buildings In Moscow

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Pakistani, Russian flags digitally displayed on high rise buildings in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistani and Russian flags were digitally displayed on three high-rise buildings in Arbat Street in the heart of Moscow on Monday to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The three buildings in Arbat were close to Red Square and were designed in the shape of a book.

These buildings could be easily seen from the river Moscow.

Pakistan and Russia had completed 75 years of their diplomatic relations.

The city government of Moscow and the Pakistani embassy in Russia had taken the initiative for displaying the Pakistani and Russian flags which were reflective of the close ties of the two countries.

Amid the flags, Names of Russia and Pakistan in Russian and urdu languages were also displayed.

