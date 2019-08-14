UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani-Russian Relations Flourishing, Islamabad Interested In Further Boost- Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The Pakistani-Russian relations are on the upswing and the Pakistani government believes that further improvement is a priority, Islamabad's Ambassador to Russia Qazi Khalilullah said on Wednesday.

"I am glad to note that the Pakistan-Russia relations are on an upward trajectory.

The government of Prime Minister Imran Khan attaches utmost importance to further enhancing relation with the Russian Federation in all fields of mutual interest, including in the fields of trade, energy, defense, culture and education," Khalilullah said at the embassy's reception on the occasion of Independence Day.

The diplomat noted that the leaders of the two countries, Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, had an extensive exchange during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek, and added that Islamabad wanted to build on this momentum.

More Stories From Pakistan

