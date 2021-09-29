Pakistani, Russian special forces' troops participate in Exercise Druzhba VI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The two-week long exercise in counter terrorism domain Exercise Druzhba VI's opening ceremony on Wednesday was held at Molkino Trg Area, Krasnodar, Russia, where Special Forces of Pakistan and Russia were participating in the drill.

Mayor of Garyachi Kaluch, Sergy Belopolsky was the chief guest on the opening ceremony, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

Senior officials of Pakistan and Russia were present on the occasion. The National anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played during opening ceremony followed by weapons and equipment display.