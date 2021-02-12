Pakistani scholar develops Covid-19 response tracker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistani Scholar, Zile Huma has made a history by developing world first 'Oxford Covid-19 Government Response Tracker' that would help measuring state response towards tackling the pandemic.

The British high Commission in a Twitter message acknowledged her efforts to develop world first Oxford Covid-19 'Governor Response Tracker.

The tracker systematically collect the information on several different common Policy response that government have taken to respond to the Pandemic on 18 indicators such as school closures and travel restrictions.

It now has data from more than 180 countries. According to statement "Fantastic to see her contribution to develop the first Oxford # Covid-19 Government Response Tracker that helps to compare policy response around the world volunteer". Zile Huma had also been awarded 'Chevening scholarship' that is for outstanding professionals from all over the world to pursue a one-year master's degree in any subject at any UK university.