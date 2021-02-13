Pakistani scholar develops Covid response tracker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistani Scholar, Zile Huma has made a history by helping in development of world first 'Oxford Covid -19 Government Response Tracker' that would help measuring state response towards tackling the pandemic.

The British high Commission in a Twitter message acknowledged her efforts to develop world first Oxford Covid -19 'Governor Response Tracker.

The tracker will systematically collect the information on several different common policy response that government have taken to respond to the Pandemic on 18 indicators such as school closures and travel restrictions.

It now has data from more than 180 countries. According to a statement, "Fantastic to see her contribution to develop the first Oxford # Covid 19 Government Response Tracker that helps to compare policy response around the world volunteer". Zile Huma had also been awarded Chevening, an outstanding professionals award from all over the world to pursue a one-year master's degree in any subject at academic institution of United Kingdom.