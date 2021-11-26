UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Scientist Again Ranked Among 1% Top Researchers In Computer Science

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :For the second year in a row, Pakistani scientist Mubashir Husain Rehmani has been named among the top 1% most influential researchers in computer science.

Compiled by Clarivate Analytics, the ranking highlights researchers with significant influence in their chosen field through the publication of cited papers during the last decade.

Mubashir Rehmani's work focuses on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, and software-defined networks.

He has written over 100 peer-reviewed articles, of which 12 were among the highly cited articles by Clarivate.

A graduate of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Rehmani is serving as an assistant lecturer at Munster Technological University, Ireland.

Every year, analytics company Clarivate compiles a list of highly cited researchers across the world, highlighting the top 1pc of scientists by citations.

This year's list features 31 researchers in Ireland who exert significant influence in their fields.

