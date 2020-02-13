UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Scientist Donates Cash To Red Cross Society Of Hubei Province

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:14 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A Pakistani scientist, Dr Munawar Iqbal engaged in research at high-energy institutes in China had decided to stand strong with his Chinese friends and offered to work with the Chinese authorities to fight coronavirus epidemic in Hubei Province.

