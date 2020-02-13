Pakistani scientist donates cash to Red Cross Society of Hubei province

A Pakistani scientist, Dr Munawar Iqbal engaged in research at high-energy institutes in China had decided to stand strong with his Chinese friends and offered to work with the Chinese authorities to fight coronavirus epidemic in Hubei Province

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A Pakistani scientist, Dr Munawar Iqbal engaged in research at high-energy institutes in China had decided to stand strong with his Chinese friends and offered to work with the Chinese authorities to fight coronavirus epidemic in Hubei Province.

He decided to stay in China with his family and also contributed a handsome amount to the Red Cross Society of Hubei province.

His 9-year old daughter, Zoha Munawar conveyed her blessings to the people in the affected areas through a video and expressed her determination to work with the Chinese to overcome the epidemic.

At present, this video has been broadcast through CCTV's new media platform-Central Video App.