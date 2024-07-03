Open Menu

Pakistani Scientists Shine At Prestigious Diplomacy Course In Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Dr. Habib Jan, Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Dr. Ali Talha Khalil, an Assistant Professor from the Pathology Department at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar represented Pakistan at the esteemed Science Diplomacy course held in Trieste, Italy.

This prestigious training was jointly organized by UNESCO TWAS (The World academy of Sciences) and AAAS (The American Association for the Advancement of Science), says a press release received here.

This year, the course featured pairs from each participating country, with one individual from an academic science background and the other from a policy-making background.

Dr. Habib Jan was paired with Dr. Ali Talha Khalil, an Assistant Professor from the Pathology Department at LRH, and together they represented Pakistan.

Among more than 800 applications worldwide, they were selected through a rigorous open selection process, with all expenses covered by TWAS.

Science Diplomacy course provides participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the intersection of science and international affairs or relevant policy-making.

Dr. Habib Jan and Dr. Ali Talha Khalil are now equipped to leverage their expertise to foster international collaboration and contribute to global scientific and policy initiatives, it added.

APP/slm

