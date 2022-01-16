UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Scientist's Work On Iodine Enriched Tomato Acknowledged, Replicated In German University

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Pakistani scientist's work on Iodine enriched tomato acknowledged, replicated in German university

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Unique research work of a Pakistani scientist on Iodine biofortification of tomato to address issue of deficiency of Iodine in human diet , done at Agriculture University Multan, is being acknowledged and presented practically in German University Christian Albrechts University of Kiel.

Professor Dr Karl H. Muehling, the Institute for Plant Nutrition and Soil Sciences, Christian Albrechts University of Kiel (Germany), witnessed work of Pakistani scientist Nabeel Ikram at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUAM) on tomato, rich in iodine and iron, by applying agronomic techniques and invited him to replicate the research work in Germany.

The scientist Nabeel Ikram talking to APP informed that micronutrients were key components of balanced nutrition. Deficiency of Iron and Iodine cause severe problems to human health. He hinted that iodine deficiency caused goiter, mental retardation, laziness and some other health complications. Similarly, iron deficiency in nutrition also led to different health hazards including anemia, in which blood lacked important red blood cells. The scientist added that red blood cells were very much important because these carried oxygen to different body parts. Similarly, its deficiency in human diet also led to stunted growth, increased loss in pregnancy and newborn mortality, stated Nabeel Ikram.

Globally, the deficiency of Iodine is still a public health issue. About one-third population is suffering from its deficiency. Similarly, one billion population is at risk which could be cured, he informed. Iodine is an essential micro-element for healthy human life. It has important role in human physiology because of its role in production of thyroid hormones.

According to National Nutritional Survey (NNS 2011), Iron deficiency is very high among women and kids, in Pakistan. The available data showed that 45% women and 67% kids were iron deficient in the country.

The lecturer MNSUAM remarked that Iodine could be provided through salt but the patients with blood pressure could not use it. He, however, added that iodine and iron rich tomato could be best nutrition for human health. Salad or Katchup of tomato is very much common in the country, he noted.

Nabeel recalled that MNSUAM had worked on iodine and iron rich tomatoes. For this purpose, the tomatoes were grown at an area of two and half Kanal in the varsity, under supervision of Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali. The tomatoes were made enriched with iron and iodine by applying agronomical methods. A particular quantity of potassium iodide and iron sulphate was mixed in irrigation water. The roots of the tomato plants consumed this particular water and thus developed iron and iodine rich tomatoes, he maintained.

The same research work was being replicating in German University. The University had provided necessary infrastructure for the research work, Nabeel informed.

To a query, he claimed, nutritious tomatoes have high end market. It is highly profit generating crop.

How this enriched tomato is different from other tomatoes, the MNSUAM scientist stated that iron and iodine enriched tomatoes were visually dark-red. Similarly, it has more shelve life. He also added that they achieved an average 12 kilogram tomatoes per plant and termed it remarkable production.

In Pakistan, he suggested food scientists should focus on production of biofortified food crop in order to promote security security, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Water Agriculture German Germany Kiel Same Nabeel Women Market Christian From Best Blood Salfi Textile Mills Limited Billion Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

6 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

15 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

15 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

15 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.