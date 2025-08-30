Open Menu

Pakistani Seafood Industry Set For Major Growth With New US Export Approval: Junaid Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced Saturday that Pakistan has received authorization to extend the export of fish and fish-related products to the United States for an another four years.

In his statement, the minister said the decision reflects international recognition of the quality of Pakistan’s seafood and will provide long-term stability to the sector. The extension is expected to bolster our position in the global seafood market, securing access to one of the world's largest seafood importers.

He explained that the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has classified all Pakistani fisheries listed on its List of Foreign Fisheries (LOFF) as “comparable” under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

“This classification confirms that Pakistan’s fisheries meet US standards for protecting marine mammals from incidental mortality and serious injury during fishing operations,” Junaid Chaudhry said.

The MMPA requires fisheries to minimize marine mammal bycatch, adopt conservation practices, and operate sustainably measures that also support healthier marine ecosystems.

Currently, Pakistani seafood earns about US$ 2 per kilogram in the global market.

With this international endorsement of compliance, the price is projected to rise, potentially opening new markets in Europe and the Gulf.

In FY 2024–25, Pakistan exported 242,484 metric tons of fish and related products worth US$ 489.2 million at an average of US$ 2 per kilogram. The same export volume next year could generate nearly US$ 600 million.

Minister Chaudhry highlighted that Pakistan’s successful submission of a comprehensive compliance dossier to NOAA under the MMPA was a critical milestone. This acceptance validates Pakistan's ongoing efforts to regulate its commercial fisheries, uphold sustainable fishing practices, and align with international environmental standards.

He emphasized that this approval is vital to safeguard Pakistan’s multi-million-dollar seafood exports to the US market while simultaneously enhancing the country’s reputation for responsible and sustainable fisheries management worldwide.

However, he also stressed the importance of continuously strengthening protective measures for marine mammal populations, as recommended by NOAA, to ensure the long-term health of marine biodiversity.

