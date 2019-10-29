Pakistani Senator Asks Russia to Influence India on Kashmir Issue

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Pakistani senator Syed Shibli Faraz called on Russia to intervene and influence India in resolving the situation around Jammu and Kashmir state, where, according to him, human rights are being violated.

Faraz noted that Pakistan wanted to develop friendly relations with all its neighboring countries.

Faraz, speaking at a meeting with the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said that Pakistan was grateful to Russia for not vetoing a meeting at the UN Security Council on the Kashmir issue.

The politician added that the two countries shared a friendly history and expressed hope that friendship with one country would not negatively affect the development of relations with other countries.

Faraz stressed that Pakistan appreciated the role and behavior of Russia in the given situation, especially given the drastic security measures undertaken by India in its part of Kashmir.

"We would highly appreciate if Russia could influence India to stop what is happening in Kashmir related to the violation of human rights," the official said.

India and Pakistan have fought for control over the Kashmir region ” the southern part of which lies in India ” since the end of British rule in 1947. Tensions there spiked in February after Islamists staged a deadly terror attack on the Indian security forces.

The situation worsened in August when India revoked the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two federally controlled union territories. Pakistan expressed concern over this and promised to protect Kashmiris. Islamabad then expelled the Indian ambassador, halted bilateral trade and promised to raise the issue with the International Court of Justice.