UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Senator Hails Moscow Format's Call For UN Donor Conference For Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Pakistani Senator Hails Moscow Format's Call for UN Donor Conference for Afghanistan

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Pakistan is deeply concerned with the humanitarian situation in neighboring Afghanistan, and welcomes the call from nations participating in the Moscow format on Afghanistan to convene an international donor conference to assist the country's transition, Pakistani senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Pakistan is deeply concerned about the potential humanitarian crisis and its management is imperative for all regional stakeholders. Appeal to UN agencies for humanitarian situation intervention is imminent and the right approach to the emerging crisis," Anwar Ul Haq Kakar said.

The Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan, which took place earlier on Wednesday, focused on the military and political situation in the country, the formation of an inclusive government, and the international effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

Conflict coupled with drought and COVID-19 have caused immense displacement, poverty, and food insecurity in Afghanistan. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization fears that the upcoming winter season will threaten hundreds of thousands of Afghans whose livelihoods depend on agriculture if urgent humanitarian assistance fails to come on time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Moscow Agriculture Drought All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

1 hour ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

1 hour ago
 'Stronger rule of law' only way forward: Murad Sae ..

'Stronger rule of law' only way forward: Murad Saeed

29 minutes ago
 US Navy Base in State of Maryland Lifts Lockdown A ..

US Navy Base in State of Maryland Lifts Lockdown After Bomb Threat - Statement

29 minutes ago
 FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by Decembe ..

FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by December 20

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.