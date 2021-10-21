ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Pakistan is deeply concerned with the humanitarian situation in neighboring Afghanistan, and welcomes the call from nations participating in the Moscow format on Afghanistan to convene an international donor conference to assist the country's transition, Pakistani senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Pakistan is deeply concerned about the potential humanitarian crisis and its management is imperative for all regional stakeholders. Appeal to UN agencies for humanitarian situation intervention is imminent and the right approach to the emerging crisis," Anwar Ul Haq Kakar said.

The Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan, which took place earlier on Wednesday, focused on the military and political situation in the country, the formation of an inclusive government, and the international effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

Conflict coupled with drought and COVID-19 have caused immense displacement, poverty, and food insecurity in Afghanistan. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization fears that the upcoming winter season will threaten hundreds of thousands of Afghans whose livelihoods depend on agriculture if urgent humanitarian assistance fails to come on time.